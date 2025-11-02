Social media
Sunday, 2.11.2025
Dan Godsmark
Cricket

Junior Tennis sees record turnout in Euroa

News

Shake off winter slumps and get active

Football

Gleeson reflects on a season of youth and opportunity

Cricket

Euroa Cricket Club prepares for exciting 2025–26 season

Cricket

Melbourne Stars bring cricket fun to St John’s

Football

Euroa locks in Gleeson for 2026–27

Football

Nagambie surges past Longwood to book KDFL semi final spot

Football

Longwood Seniors set for historic first KDFL final

Football

Avenel football club secures coach for second season

Football

Ollie Day builds legacy at Euroa Magpies