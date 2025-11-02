Digital Editions
Sunday, 2.11.2025
Dan Godsmark
Cricket
Junior Tennis sees record turnout in Euroa
News
Shake off winter slumps and get active
Football
Gleeson reflects on a season of youth and opportunity
Cricket
Euroa Cricket Club prepares for exciting 2025–26 season
Cricket
Melbourne Stars bring cricket fun to St John’s
Football
Euroa locks in Gleeson for 2026–27
Football
Nagambie surges past Longwood to book KDFL semi final spot
Football
Longwood Seniors set for historic first KDFL final
Football
Avenel football club secures coach for second season
Football
Ollie Day builds legacy at Euroa Magpies
Read more