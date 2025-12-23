In regional Victoria, small businesses grow best when they grow together.

Young Tree Wines, founded by local Avenel winemaker Leigh Ritchie alongside business partner Steve Bamford, is a strong example of how local producers, venues and community connections can combine to build something resilient and meaningful.

Collaboration with Toni Sayers from The Wine List Bar in Euroa helped Young Tree Wines showcase their range through tastings and presentations, strengthening the connection between producer and community.

Young Tree Wines is intentionally boutique, producing just 100 dozen of each wine.

The range includes Marsanne/Roussanne, Grenache/Negroamaro, Gamay/Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon, all crafted with a focus on balance, vibrancy and cool-climate Victorian fruit.

Leigh’s entry into winemaking was unplanned but transformative.

“I fell into winemaking work when travelling overseas and running out of money,” Leigh said.

“I happened upon an amazing opportunity in the north of Israel where I learned under some exceptional teachers and absolutely loved the work.”

At the time, Leigh didn’t even drink wine.

What drew him in was the blend of art and science, and how attention to detail carried through to the final product.

“I completely fell down the rabbit hole from there,” he said.

Learning from these global experiences, Leigh has now built a 19-year career spanning 25 vintages.

He has worked across Australia and overseas, including formative years in Napa Valley at high-end estates where quality was paramount.

“We used the mantra, ‘You’ve never made your best wine',” Leigh said.

“That keeps me curious and motivated to always strive for the best we can achieve.”

Those experiences shaped his preference for elegant, medium-bodied wines that reflect place rather than trend.

“We look for vibrancy and elegance in our wines, which for us is typically found in cooler climate fruit,” he said.

The idea for Young Tree Wines began in 2012.

At the time, Leigh had been working in the industry for around five years and started dreaming about his own project.

While working as an Assistant Winemaker at Ovid Napa Valley between 2015 and 2018, he made a conscious decision to treat the role as an apprenticeship, working closely with the winemaker to close gaps he identified in his skill set.

The business truly took shape after Leigh returned to Australia in 2019 and partnered with Steve Bamford in 2024.

“Steve and I worked together for three years at Mitchelton and understood that our ethos aligned,” Leigh said.

“That allowed Young Tree Wines to move from an expensive hobby into a business.”

Behind the scenes, family support has been vital.

Leigh’s fiancée Bec provides guidance and balance while raising their two young daughters, and the first bottling in 2022 became a family affair involving Leigh’s parents, brother and 94-year-old grandfather.

In 2025, Leigh also graduated from the Strathbogie Resilience Leadership Course, strengthening his leadership skills and reinforcing the importance of adaptability and community connection.

Leigh maintains a strong outlook on growth.

“Acknowledging your weaknesses and finding the right way to strengthen them is essential,” he said.

A key part of Young Tree Wines’ growth has been support from venues like The Wine List Bar, owned by Toni Sayers, who actively champions independent producers.

“Hosting Leigh from Young Tree Wines is exactly why we opened Wine List Bar,” Toni said.

“We’re a small, independent business ourselves, so we understand the passion, risk and hard work that goes into building something from the ground up.”

For Toni, supporting local producers goes beyond sales.

“It’s about sharing their story, their values, and giving them a space where their wines can really be experienced and appreciated,” she said.

The wine testing last Friday night helped Young Tree Wine connected with potential new customers.

“The response was fantastic,” Toni said.

“People loved being able to talk directly with the winemaker and understand what they were tasting.

“When customers meet the person behind the wine, it becomes more than just what’s in the glass — it’s a story, a place and a person.

“Small businesses thrive when we support and lift one another up,” she said.

“When one succeeds, it creates a ripple effect.”

Today, Young Tree Wines is stocked by around 80 retailers statewide, including The Wine List Bar, and sells direct through www.youngtreewines.com.au and regularly appears at regional markets including Strath Creek, Avenel, Tallarook, and Violet Town.

“Put our wines in people’s hands and hope they’re impressed with what’s in the glass,” Leigh said.

In a region built on resilience and community, Young Tree Wines shows just how powerful tapping into the local pipeline can be.