Horse Racing

Thursday, 30.10.2025
Grab that starting point

Noor Elaine Farm celebrates Asfoora's stunning Royal Ascot win

Local young equestrians shine at State Interschool Championships

Werribee Park hosts thrilling State Interschool Championships with over 400 Riders
Local stables rake in the cash at Magic Millions

Blue Gum Farm sells colt to New Zealander for $1.3 million
Record crowds flock to Merton New Year Cup meeting

Bendigo jockey Craig Kirkpatrick took out his fourth Merton Cup, riding Willetts
Successful inaugural dressage jackpot day delights Ruffy riding community

Exciting plans future dressage competitions in the pipeworks
Top-notch equestrian events staged at Euroa Show

Equestrian excellence, trophies and enthusiasm abound
Thoroughbred breeding season off and racing

Thoroughbred season is off and running
