Thursday, 30.10.2025
News
Police and Courts
Police and Courts
Police and Courts
Exposed communities cop crime spike
Police and Courts
Second strike rule created to tighten bail laws
Police and Courts
Watch that U-turn or cop $179 fine
Heavier traffic of heavy vehicles means NO U-TURN sign can bring an even heavier fine
Police and Courts
More courts face reduction in face-to-face service
Magistrates' Court Victoria confirm 10 courts to have remote services on non-sitting days
Police and Courts
Childcare sex offender shocks government to 'catch up'
Euroa's early learning service is already ahead of the government on child safety
Police and Courts
Court hears details of grave stabbing
A 26-year-old Euroa man pleaded guilty to the stabbing, and was sent to a higher court
Police and Courts
Lock it or lose it
Police are wanting Euroa car owners to lock their cars and take the keys with them
Police and Courts
Tipoffs best weapon for fighting illegal tobacco: ATO
The ATO is calling on regional and rural residents to help fight organised crime
Read more
