Thursday, 30.10.2025
Splash out on ideas

Sustained lobbying pays off

Feedback on draft pet plan

Strathbogie Shire invites community feedback on draft domestic animal plan
Bridge funding sought

Council commits half a million in pursuit of state, federal funds
Petition passed over

Council stands by Frost Street underpass removal despite 883 signatures
Registration required for attendance at Council Meetings

Council introduces new registration process for people attending meetings in person
Council community survey shows improvement

Public areas, waste rated highly; roads, planning remain weak spots
Funding hindered by the past

Limited indexation of grants just one challenge for shire
