As the off season winds down, the Longwood Football Netball Club is already buzzing with plans and excitement for the upcoming season.

Club president Ricki Shinner shared insights into the Redlegs' preparations, community initiatives, and goals for the year ahead.

When asked about the off-season, Shinner joked, “What time off?”

The club has been hard at work, focusing on distributing responsibilities across smaller team roles to ensure that involvement is enjoyable rather than taxing.

This approach is aimed at making volunteering and participation more sustainable and rewarding for everyone involved.

The first official club training sessions are just around the corner.

Netballers and Under 18 footballers kicked off last Thursday, while senior footballers follow this week.

The club has finalised its netball coaching appointments and football coaching down to the Under 15 level.

Junior football coach coordinators will be announced in the coming weeks, ensuring all teams have strong leadership for the season.

The club has enjoyed a stable off-season, with the Under 18 and senior football teams welcoming several new players.

While recruitment has been modest, this stability lays a strong foundation for a competitive season ahead.

The club’s AGM, held this Thursday night, will see some committee changes.

Shane Peterson will step down from the Vice President role after two years, and Maddi Milne will hand over her Revenue Manager responsibilities to Elizabeth Howe.

Anthony Allison will step into the Vice President role, while the committee will also welcome two new members, ensuring fresh energy and ideas for the coming year.

Longwood Football Netball Club is committed to improving facilities for both players and the community.

A major focus for the near future is a lighting upgrade for the ground, enhancing training conditions and match day experiences.

Community involvement remains a core priority.

The club will host “Come and Try” days for juniors and take part in local events like Light Up Longwood.

These initiatives are designed to attract new players and supporters, giving locals a firsthand experience of the welcoming club atmosphere.

Looking ahead, Shiner emphasised the club’s overarching mission:

“Our goal is the same as it is every year and to provide opportunities to learn life skills, grow great young people, continue to be an integral part of the Longwood community, and bring enjoyment to all through sport and club involvement and hopefully win some good games along the way.”

With strong planning, a committed committee, and a focus on community engagement, Longwood Football Netball Club is set to make the 2026 season one to remember.