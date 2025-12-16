B GRADE

Euroa’s B Grade cricket team has claimed a hard-fought victory and remain top of the ladder, finishing the two-day clash at the Central Park Recreation Reserve with an impressive eight-wicket win.

Central Park batted first and posted 160 runs in 75.4 overs.

Despite solid starts from their top order, the visitors struggled to build big partnerships against Euroa’s disciplined bowling.

In reply, Euroa reached 161 for 8 in 54 overs, surpassing Central Park’s total and securing the two-day victory.

Captain Nicholas Hill led the side with determination, while contributions across the lineup ensured the innings remained steady under pressure.

Standout performers included Mitchell Gleeson with 35 runs, Nic Burke scoring 33, and Joshua Robertson adding 28.

Late innings resilience came from Jye Bjorksten 20* and Sham Dadallage (10 off 10 balls), guiding the team to victory with composure.

The fall of wickets for Euroa showed the challenges they faced, with early losses putting pressure on the middle order.

However, a disciplined approach and timely partnerships turned the match in Euroa’s favour.

The team will be looking to build on this performance as the season progresses, with B Grade set to face Nagambie in a two day match on 10 January.

However, glory awaits the team this weekend in the T-20 Grand Final at Deakin Reserve in Shepparton from 12:30pm on Saturday 20 December against Central Park/St Brendan's Cricket Club.

SCORECARD: Central Park/St Brendans 160 (D. Wilson 4/42 19 overs, S. Dadallage 3/22 off 19.4 overs) defeated by Euroa 8/161 (M.Gleeson 35 off 67 balls)

D GRADE

Euroa D Grade suffered a disappointing defeat against Tatura in a match affected by a slow scoring rate.

Batting first, Euroa managed to post a total of 104 all out in their allotted 40 overs, while Haedyn Saville contributed 18.

Mitchell Saunders added 16 runs, showing good intent, and Rayan Moore impressed with a quick 9 runs from just 8 balls.

Jacob Tunks and Cooper Goodall remained unbeaten at the end, making four and three respectively, but the team struggled to build substantial partnerships throughout the innings.

In response, Tatura made light work of the chase, reaching 106 for the loss of just one wicket in only 15.1 overs.

Jack Walters managed to claim the sole wicket, but Euroa’s bowlers were unable to apply sustained pressure on the Tatura batters.

Despite some strong individual performances, Euroa were unable to contain their opponents and came up short on the day, with D Grade set to face Mooroopna away on 10 January after the Christmas break.

SCORECARD: Euroa 104 (Haedyn Saville 18) defeated by Tatura 106 (Jack Walters 1/10 3 overs)