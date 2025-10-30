Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Soccer

Soccer

Soccer

Euroa under 14s book grand final spot after thriller

Euroa under 14s book grand final spot after thriller
Euroa under 14s book grand final spot after thriller
Soccer

Thunder under 8s fire up in second last match

Thunder under 8s fire up in second last match
Thunder under 8s fire up in second last match
Soccer

Euroa under 12s finish season in style with 5–2 win

Ruby and Max rewarded after strong Under 8s performance
Euroa under 12s finish season in style with 5–2 win
Euroa under 12s finish season in style with 5–2 win
Soccer

Thunder show grit and skill in big clash

Ruby’s attack keeps Bourchier St on edge
Thunder show grit and skill in big clash
Thunder show grit and skill in big clash
Soccer

Mud, goals and grit as Thunder brave the elements

Thunder under 8s power through St Luke’s
Mud, goals and grit as Thunder brave the elements
Mud, goals and grit as Thunder brave the elements
Soccer

Euroa coaches step up for foundations training

GV Suns coach Rob Harmeston delivers Football Victoria Workshop
Euroa coaches step up for foundations training
Euroa coaches step up for foundations training
Soccer

Hudson and Will H earn awards after gritty game

No Bench, no worries as Under 10s keep fighting
Hudson and Will H earn awards after gritty game
Hudson and Will H earn awards after gritty game
Soccer

Max saves, Darcy scores, Thunder roar

Thunder U8s turn up the heat
Max saves, Darcy scores, Thunder roar
Max saves, Darcy scores, Thunder roar
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta