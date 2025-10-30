Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Netball

Netball

Netball

Euroa fall short in A grade thriller against Shepparton

Euroa fall short in A grade thriller against Shepparton
Euroa fall short in A grade thriller against Shepparton
Netball

Kyabram proves too strong for Euroa under 13s

Netball

Violet Town 17 and unders make history in first ever final

C Grade looks to build on finals experience in 2026
Violet Town 17 and unders make history in first ever final
Violet Town 17 and unders make history in first ever final
Netball

Finals fever hits Euroa Netball as four teams advance

A Grade set for clash with Shepparton Bears
Netball

Euroa U13s keep season alive with top of ladder win

Euroa U13 teams start finals with wins across the board
Euroa U13s keep season alive with top of ladder win
Euroa U13s keep season alive with top of ladder win
Netball

A Grade Towners hold Murchison to a thrilling draw

17 and under on the rise with a dominating final game victory
A Grade Towners hold Murchison to a thrilling draw
A Grade Towners hold Murchison to a thrilling draw
Netball

Euroa U13 division one upset ladder leaders Kyabram

Matilda and Scarlett star in Euroa’s final round victory
Euroa U13 division one upset ladder leaders Kyabram
Euroa U13 division one upset ladder leaders Kyabram
Netball

Euroa A Grade storm past Swans to lock in second spot

Olivia Morris cracks 850 goals in stellar shooting display
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta