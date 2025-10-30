Social media
Youth expertise coming to town

Book for free performance on at cinema this Wednesday

New vehicle to help locals get their licence

DRIVERS and mentors taking part in the TAC L2P Program in Strathbogie Shire will enjoy taking a new vehicle on lessons. The program, facilitated by Berry Street, supports young learner drivers with poor access to vehicles and mentor...
Skating and skiing on the cards for Strathbogie's young people

TEENS in Strathbogie Shire have the chance to take part in an action–packed school holiday program this July. Council will run two events at the Nagambie Active Youth Hub and skatepark with a variety of activities on offer for the shire's young...
Step into the shoes of an MP for a day and win for your school

MEMBER for Euroa and Nationals' deputy leader Steph Ryan is encouraging local students who are passionate about their local community to enter the 2022 Parliament Prize competition. Entries are now open for the Parliament Prize competition for...
