News
Digital Editions
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Malone plunders in last-ball thriller
Golf
Carracher captures Euroa open with superb 109
Cricket
Junior Tennis sees record turnout in Euroa
Over 130 kids light up the courts on Friday night
Shooting
Duck count underway
Victoria’s waterfowl abundance survey about to begin
Bowls
Euroa Bowls Club ready to roll into 2025/26 season
Live scoring trial marks new era for Euroa Bowls Club
Football
Gleeson reflects on a season of youth and opportunity
Euroa Football Club looks ahead with strong core of young players
Netball
Euroa fall short in A grade thriller against Shepparton
Mixed results as three Euroa netball sides progress
Cricket
Euroa Cricket Club prepares for exciting 2025–26 season
Girls’ cricket team recruitment underway for 2025–26 Season
Read more
