Thursday, 30.10.2025
Cricket

Malone plunders in last-ball thriller

Golf

Carracher captures Euroa open with superb 109

Cricket

Junior Tennis sees record turnout in Euroa

Over 130 kids light up the courts on Friday night
Shooting

Duck count underway

Victoria’s waterfowl abundance survey about to begin
Bowls

Euroa Bowls Club ready to roll into 2025/26 season

Live scoring trial marks new era for Euroa Bowls Club
Football

Gleeson reflects on a season of youth and opportunity

Euroa Football Club looks ahead with strong core of young players
Netball

Euroa fall short in A grade thriller against Shepparton

Mixed results as three Euroa netball sides progress
Cricket

Euroa Cricket Club prepares for exciting 2025–26 season

Girls’ cricket team recruitment underway for 2025–26 Season
