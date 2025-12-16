As the Avenel Football Club prepares for the 2026 season, senior coach Joshua (JD) Delaney is confident the team is in strong shape heading into the new year.

Reflecting on the off-season, Delaney said, “We’ve done an amazing job of retaining almost everyone on the list."

"We lost about four or five players, which is part of footy every year.

"Players will move on to better themselves at another competition, and I wish them the best of luck.

"We always leave the door open for anyone who wants to return.”

JD highlighted the outstanding efforts of returning players who have come back in fantastic condition.

“The likes of Zac Hill, Nathan Woods, Clayton Salmon, myself, Dylan Ryan, Josh Martin, Jai Nash, and Chayse Thompson have all impressed so far,” he said.

“The extra work they’re doing in their own time is enormous.

"As a coach, it’s such a great feeling to see them putting in the hard yards.”

The pre season officially kicked off 12 November, with training sessions held once a week until Christmas.

However, Delaney noted that many players have been training in groups on their own time, demonstrating commitment and dedication to improving individually and as a team.

The club has also been busy assessing the list and identifying areas for improvement.

JD explained: “We took the opportunity to look at the list and areas where we can improve to take us to the next level."

"Jaeyden Kearney has come on from Epping as a senior assistant coach, bringing a wealth of experience to our coaching team.”

Avenel has also welcomed several exciting additions to the squad, including Braydon and Corey Avola, described by Delaney as “two absolutely class players and even better people off the field, as are their families.”

Other recruits include Nick Jolly from Thomastown (originally from South Australia), Benj Gillet from South Yarra, Luke 'Showtime' Furci from Mernda, Zac Graham from Oak Park, Tarkin Kunelius from Epping, Jacob Nicholls from Craigieburn, and Jack Glen and Frasier Rutherford from Seymour.

Nathan Torney is also in the USA currently, plying his trade as a punter.

Delaney said all the new signups would bring a lot of experience to the group.

Avenel is determined to rebound up the ladder after finishing the 2025 season in ninth place.

Delaney expressed his excitement to lead the club into the new season.

“I’m definitely excited to lead the boys again in 2026," he said.

"We have a fantastic group that are still new to each other, but after another pre season, we’re gelling so quickly as a group.”

The coaching staff has focused heavily on developing a culture of hardness, intensity, and team-oriented focus.

“Our aim is not just to compete in the competition, but to be one of the best,” Delaney said.

Off the field, the club continues to prioritise welcoming families, past players, and supporters, an effort led by club president Joe Pollock and the dedicated support team behind him.

Reflecting on his personal season, Delaney admitted it had been challenging due to injuries, but emphasised his growth and learning.

“From a personal footy standpoint, it was disappointing because of injuries, and I felt I let the boys down in that aspect," he said.

"But I don’t see the year as a big disappointment.

"Footy comes with hurdles, and we’ve taken a lot of learnings about how we can play and how the opposition plays.

"It’s become more of a growth year for the club.”

With a strong core group, talented new recruits, and a committed coaching staff, Avenel Football Club enters the 2026 season with optimism and ambition, determined to climb back up the ladder and make an impact on and off the field.