Pickleball, Australia’s fastest-growing sport, is set to make its mark in Euroa and Longwood thanks to the enthusiasm and determination of local organisers.

Triona King and her group opened a casual invitation to try something new, which has quickly turned into a community-driven movement to bring this fun, inclusive sport closer to home.

Triona has only been playing pickleball for a few months, but like many newcomers, she was instantly captivated.

“I honestly didn’t know anything about pickleball until a friend asked Peter and me to join her at a Come and Try session in Shepparton,” she said.

“We were hooked after the first game and have now become addicted!”

Pickleball’s appeal lies in its fast pace, long rallies, and accessibility.

It’s easy to learn, whether you come from a tennis background or have never picked up a racquet before.

After discovering how much they loved the game, Triona, Peter, and fellow enthusiast Kerrie Tubb began searching for places to play closer to home.

When no regular local options existed, they realised they would need to create one themselves.

That decision led to the formation of the Euroa District Community Pickleball Group, now affiliated with Pickleball Victoria.

Interest in pickleball around Euroa has been building rapidly.

“After chatting with tennis players and friends around the district, it became clear that heaps of people wanted to give it a go,” Triona explained.

“People are only just becoming aware of how popular pickleball is.

"Once they try it, they love it.”

With friends happily travelling to Shepparton and Avenel to play, the next logical step was to make pickleball more accessible locally.

Securing suitable courts has been a journey in itself.

Pickleball is played on a hard-surface court about the size of a badminton court, ideally indoors to allow year-round play.

The breakthrough came at the Ralston Pavilion at the Euroa Showgrounds, a venue once used for badminton.

The Euroa Agricultural Society has been extremely supportive, agreeing to its use for pickleball.

A working bee is planned between Christmas and New Year to clear the space and create three courts.

In addition, two disused concrete tennis courts at the Longwood Recreation Reserve have been marked for pickleball with the approval of the Committee of Management. Euroa Secondary College is also considering an application to use the ECCA Centre, which would allow for significant growth if player numbers increase.

The final piece of the puzzle is equipment.

Triona has applied for a grant through Strathbogie Shire Council to purchase nets, balls, and starter paddles so newcomers can try the game before investing in their own gear.

“I already have 50 interested players on my list and I expect it to keep growing,” Triona said.

Once demand is clearer, regular trial sessions are likely, potentially on Wednesday evenings or Tuesday mornings, depending on venue availability and avoiding clashes with other popular local activities.

A major milestone will be the Come and Try session on 11 January, running from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the Ralston Pavilion.

Pickleball Victoria is sending two official “Pickleball Ambassadors” to run the session free of charge.

All equipment will be provided, with instruction for beginners and strategy tips for those who already know the basics.

By the end of the session, everyone will be playing full games.

The session is open to adults of all abilities.

Interested participants are asked to register by emailing euroapickleball@gmail.com by 8 January.

If demand is high, a second session may run at 1:30 pm the same day, with further dates added based on interest.

While Triona never set out to establish a full community group, her practical approach has laid strong foundations.

“I just wanted to play pickleball locally,” she said.

“But I’m the type of person who jumps in when something needs doing.”