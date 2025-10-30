Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
News
People and Lifestyle
New Rotary member installed
People and Lifestyle
Relaxing holiday cruise - a lifetime dream?
People and Lifestyle
Arb' angling adventure
Enjoy a barbecue and maybe catch dinner
People and Lifestyle
Soaring together
Local club preparing for national junior gliding competition in January
People and Lifestyle
Numbers draw a winner out of a stone
We have a winner who knows their history in tightly fought battle
People and Lifestyle
Going cray-cray for cray
Freshwater crays are worth rugging up for as the three-month season opens
People and Lifestyle
Mobile animal CT in town
Pet owners urged to take opportunity of CT scanner in town for one day only
People and Lifestyle
Three loves fill Ted’s life
Abounding with a century of reminiscence to speak of three loves
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta