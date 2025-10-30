Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
A bite before the catwalk

Lead us back toward the light

Light show dazzles Euroa as fungi take centre stage

Fungal attack!

The biennial Festival of Fungus pops up again in the shire
48th Historic Winton presents a huge two days of historic motorsport

One of Australia’s most popular historic race events to run for the 48th year in Winton
Caravan Park fully booked for carriage nationals

Twilight market returning to Binney Street

Euroa's annual Shop Local Christmas twilight event returns on Friday, December 13 from 5.30pm
Avenel's twilight market returns

Christmas market on Saturday, December 14, from 4pm to 8.15pm at Jubilee Park, Avenel
