Thursday, 30.10.2025
Emergency Services

GET FIRE READY

Juniors shine at Euroa Fire Brigade awards

CFA chief’s lifesaving push

CFA chief’s lifesaving push
Ambo plea to save call-outs for sickest patients

Ambulance Victoria urges public plea following jump on code one cases
A welcoming MAT lightens ambulance load

Non life-threatening ambulance service is proving a success
Seasonal firefighters wanted

Apply now to help manage forest fires
Emergency volunteer grants open

Volunteer groups can now share in $30m for equipment, refurbishments
