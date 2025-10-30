Digital Editions
Thursday, 30.10.2025
News
Emergency Services
GET FIRE READY
Emergency Services
Juniors shine at Euroa Fire Brigade awards
Emergency Services
CFA chief’s lifesaving push
Blood drive ends this month
Emergency Services
CFA chief’s lifesaving push
Blood drive ends this month
Emergency Services
Ambo plea to save call-outs for sickest patients
Ambulance Victoria urges public plea following jump on code one cases
Emergency Services
A welcoming MAT lightens ambulance load
Non life-threatening ambulance service is proving a success
Emergency Services
Seasonal firefighters wanted
Apply now to help manage forest fires
Emergency Services
Emergency volunteer grants open
Volunteer groups can now share in $30m for equipment, refurbishments
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta