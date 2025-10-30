Social media
Carracher captures Euroa open with superb 109

McCarthy claims Euroa win in tough winter conditions

Patrick Murphy claims victory at Pink Ribbon Council Day

Nine hole winner Rae Farmer and least putts Michelle Thomson shine
Euroa ladies golf kick off Burton Trophy

Avenel Golf Club qualifying round highlights Jed Smith’s best
Strathbogie prepares for fun three person Ambrose event

Nagambie’s nearest the pin contest heats up with strong shots from Lawrence and Donnison
Lorraine Ellis dominates with top score and multiple pins wins

Ezard and Hageman impress ahead of Club Championships
Dean and Jarvis dominate in Stableford

Goulburn Valley golf preps for VVG
Dee Wright shines at Avenel’s Par Challenge

Strathbogie Golf Club prepares for busy July with working bees and Christmas dinner
