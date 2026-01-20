The Albanese and Allan Labor Governments will deliver close to $100 million in additional support for the recovery of communities and businesses across Victoria devastated by bushfires.

The expanded support package is jointly funded by the Albanese and Allan Governments under the Commonwealth State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

Recovery Hubs will be a one-stop shop for residents to access services and information from government and community organisations.

Councils will receive between $450,000 and $1.3 million to employ recovery staff and deliver local programs, while community organisations can apply for grants of up to $75,000 for locally led initiatives.

The combined governments will provide up to $16 million in financial assistance for households impacted by extended power outages following the bushfires.

Eligible households who have been without power for seven or more days within a two-week period will receive $2,380 per week for up to three weeks, helping families manage during this challenging time.

Applications can be made through electricity distribution businesses, with full details available at energy.vic.gov.au/about-energy/safety/power-outages.

Primary producers are the backbone of local economies and their recovery is critical after the devastation of these bushfires.

An initial $40 million in grants of up to $75,000 will be provided to eligible primary producers, to help cover the costs of clean-up and reinstating their enterprises.

Grants will open as soon as possible and will be delivered by Rural Finance, and information on eligibility and how to apply will be available at ruralfinance.com.au

A further $10 million in concessional loans to help primary producers recover from the bushfires will be available.

Loans of up to $250,000 will be available for producers who have suffered significant damage to assets, while loans of up to $100,000 will support those experiencing a major loss of income.

This assistance will further help cover essential costs such as repairing or replacing damaged equipment, rebuilding infrastructure, purchasing livestock and meeting working capital expenses like wages, rent, and fodder.

Applications will open as soon as possible and will be delivered by Rural Finance - ruralfinance.com.au

Almost $12 million will be delivered through the Council Support Fund to help bushfire-affected councils restore vital community assets and services.

Councils will receive up to $750,000, depending on the scale of impact, providing tailored support for rebuilding communities.

More than $4 million will provide financial counselling, helping Victorians access emergency assistance, navigate recovery systems, and stabilise their finances.

Specialist counsellors will help individuals and families access recovery grants, manage insurance claims, replace essential items and deal with debts through payment plans and fee waivers.

The funding will boost the Victorian Farmers Federation’s Financial Capability Support Program, giving primary producers tailored financial advice.

Victorians can call the Emergency Recovery Hotline on 1800 560 760 for information about payments and recovery programs.

To find out more, visit an Emergency Relief Centre or call VicEmergency on 1800 226 226.

The 2026 Victorian Bushfire Appeal is now open for donations to support fire affected communities, Victorians can contribute via vic.gov.au/2026-Victorian-Bushfire-Appeal