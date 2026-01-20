Statement from CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi

Council has been working across all levels of government to ensure our communities receive all the support they need.

I want to thank the Federal and State Governments for their funding commitments, and to all the Ministers and Members of Parliament who have taken the time to visit fire-affected communities and to ask how they can help.

I would also like to acknowledge the mayor and councillors who have been out in the community, providing direct support and assistance.

Strathbogie is one of the councils able to access recovery funding.

As we move from response to the recovery phase of this emergency, council will be finalising plans to utilise all the funding available including filling essential recovery roles and supporting our community organisations who have been working directly with their stakeholders.

Council established a pop-up information and relief hub at the Euroa Hub last week.

Representatives from Red Cross, CFA, Agriculture Victoria, the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, and Services Australia have been on site to assist impacted residents to access all the support that is available.

The Hub is open 11am–6pm weekdays and from 9am–3pm on weekends.

Council is finalising plans for a long-term Recovery Hub, which will be opening at 34 Railway Street, Euroa, in the days ahead.

The services available at the hub will transfer across to the new site once it is ready to open.

Statement from Strathbogie Shire Mayor, Cr Scott Jeffery

It’s been a really tough week for our community.

We all know someone who has been either directly or indirectly impacted by the state of emergency.

Our hearts are broken for the loss of life, property, livestock, and businesses.

I want to acknowledge the amazing efforts of our community members, firefighters and CFA volunteers who have worked tirelessly over the past week to fight these fires.

The outpouring of love and support our communities have received makes me so proud to live in Strathbogie.

It is going to be a long road but we are a resilient community and we’ll rebuild together.

No one is in this alone.

I have been visiting towns right across the region, listening to residents to ensure we understand what you need now and moving forward.

We’re working across all levels of government to ensure our communities receive all the support that’s required.

This includes establishing a permanent, ongoing recovery hub at 34 Railway Street, Euroa.

If you have been impacted by the fire, it is important that you register your information with Council.

Even if you are insured, even if you have what you need at the moment, please fill out the form on our website or phone Council’s Customer Service line on 1800 065 993.

The Council is here for you and is going to be with you every step of the way.