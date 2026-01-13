A heartfelt message was posted on Facebook by Kate McDougall following the devasting fires which swept through the tiny township of Ruffy on Thursday.

Kate is the daughter-in-law of the Ruffy store owner Helen, who has now lost everything in the fire.

And on Sunday Helen sent her own message to add to this one – “My heart goes out to everyone else who is in the same boat as me,” Helen said.

“I am happy that there were no lives lost in our community – Ruffy is such a great community,” she said.

Kate wrote:

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out to us over the last couple of days,” Kate said.

“Helen (Sam’s Mum) safely evacuated Ruffy on Wednesday night, but we are saddened to share that the iconic ‘Ruffy Store’ which was Helen’s home for over 20 years - was lost in the fires on Thursday afternoon along with so many other homes and properties in the Ruffy area

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted - and those who may still be affected - by these devastating fires.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the extraordinary firefighters, SES and emergency services, along with the many volunteers on the ground. Your courage particularly on a day like yesterday is just extraordinary.

“In times like these, the strength, generosity and compassion of the people in our country communities like Ruffy and Mansfield, shines so brightly, and we are truly privileged to be part of it.”