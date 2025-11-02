Social media
Sunday, 2.11.2025
The Euroa Gazette
Politics and Government

Treaty poised as opposition 'misses the point'

News

Letters to the Editor

Cricket

Malone plunders in last-ball thriller

Education

Closing the book on the 2025 Premier's reading challenge

Community

Exhibition highlights the future needs for revegetation

Infrastructure and Transport

NCIF blueprint sets important roadmap for reform

Council

Splash out on ideas

Rural

Ensiling properly is the final step

Golf

Carracher captures Euroa open with superb 109

Community

Rain does not keep away budding anglers