On the 20th November, the Euroa Health Annual General Meeting was held onsite in GraniteHill.

Euroa Health members, community members, board directors, staff, and even residents were welcomed to the meeting.

Board chair Chris Mutton welcomed all and alongside CEO Melissa Seymour the pair presented key updates and improvements from throughout the year.

Achievements such as a four-star rating for GraniteHill, workforce growth, and enhanced resident care were celebrated, alongside recognition of the vital contributions of staff, volunteers, board directors, and community supporters.

The guest speaker at the AGM was Ageing Australia state manager VIC & TAS Danni Campbell-Manley who discussed the new aged care standards and highlighted the shift to a rights‑based aged care system and increased governance responsibilities.

She also celebrated Euroa Health’s strong performance and community‑driven model as an example of best practice under the new legislation.

Ms Campbell-Manley acknowledged the hard work of Euroa Health staff.

“For me, Euroa Health should be immensely proud," she said.

"An overall four-star rating is a significant achievement and it reflects the impressive standard of care your staff deliver every day."

The aged care reforms are asking the system to become more like what Euroa Health already is:

• A place where older people are respected, listened to, safe, and genuinely cared for

• A place where the community is not merely served but actively engaged

• A place where rights are upheld not simply because legislation requires it but because it reflects who you are and the values that guide your organisation

To view the 2024-2025 annual report, visit euroahealth.com.au