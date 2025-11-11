Securing a greater share of federal funding for Strathbogie and the Hume region was top of the agenda when Mayor Claire Ewart-Kennedy and CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi travelled to Canberra on 27-28 October to advocate on behalf of the Hume Region Local Government Network.

During 12 meetings with federal ministers, shadow ministers, commissioners, and advisers and representatives, the duo discussed the region’s highest priorities, including reliable energy, expanded mobile and internet coverage, regional housing, rural health, climate resilience, and disaster mitigation.

Other topics raised during the two days included increased funding for in-home care and aged care infrastructure, improved transport infrastructure, safer roads, better public transport, and early childhood education and child safety.

Their delegation also included representatives from Regional Development Victoria: Hume Region CEO Charlie Bird, chair Brett Luxford, and deputy chair Linda Niewenhuizen.

Key meetings included with:

· Dr Helen Haines MP, Member for Indi

· Sam Birrell MP, Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health and Member for Nicholls

· Dr Anne Webster MP, Shadow Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories

· Tim Wilson MP, Shadow Minister for Small Business

· senior advisers to the Hon Anika Wells MP, Minister for Communications

· advisers to Senator the Hon Dr Jess Walsh, Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth

Cr Ewart-Kennedy said direct advocacy was important for more than just building relationships.

“It also allows us to present compelling cases for support and ensure our region is not overlooked in federal policy, planning, or funding allocations," Cr Ewart-Kennedy said.

“We met with all sides of politics, which is really important.

"We wanted to put Strathbogie firmly on the map and that is what we have done.

"They now know who we are and what is important to our communities.”

During the meetings, the Mayor and CEO extended an invitation to Minister O’Neil, Commissioner Mahar, and Senator Walsh to visit the Hume region early in the new year.

“We look forward to welcoming them to the Shire and showing them why Strathbogie is now a destination of choice for people looking to invest, live, and visit,” Cr Ewart-Kennedy said.