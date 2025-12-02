Already the creative luminous types are wiring up through Longwood for this year's annual Christmas event Light Up Longwood for Grinchmas.

The popular Christmas Tree decorating competition will be judged on Sunday 12 December at the Longwood Pole community get-together, with prizes for the best trees in town and soft drink and lollies for the kids.

The residents of Longwood have been invited to build a tree up to 2m tall using 'any material imagined'.

Longwood legend Buddha Martin can supply a pre-made pallet tree (see below).

Local Bec Threlfall said there were already some 'stunning' light displays around town, all in keeping with making Longwood the best lit town in the shire, if not the state.

"Congratulations to everyone who is already participating in Light Up Longwood," Bec said.

"If you haven't got your lights up yet and would like some help with it, please get in touch and we'll arrange someone to lend a hand."

In keeping with the Seussian them, characters from the popular book and movie - Cindy Lou, Max, and of course the Grinch - will appear in a new place in the township each day.

It's a hunt around town to find them - great for the kids!

December will also see the popular CFA Christmas barbecue fire up, the Strathbogie Shire Council's outdoor cinema begin rolling, and something quite special will be unhatched on New Year's Eve.

Bec told this masthead that it was never too late to get on board with lighting the town, with many locals still stringing up and flicking switches to add to the festivity.

"You ain't seen nothing yet," she said.

Feel free to contact Bec for a pre-made pallet Christmas tree or help with your lights on 0429 934 092.

For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/3486248688301681/?ref=share&mibextid=NSMWBT