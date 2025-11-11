Step into a world of imagination and creativity as the talented students of Avenel Primary School unveil their latest artistic masterpieces at the ARTBOX gallery in Jubilee Park, Avenel.

Running until 25 November, this vibrant exhibition is a testament to the creativity, passion, and artistic flair of the region’s youngest artists.

Visible 24/7 through the gallery’s glass windows, the exhibition showcases an eclectic blend of 3D sculptures, including whimsical birds, and striking 2D artworks created using a variety of media.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Claire Ewart-Kennedy praised the students and their dedicated teacher.

“This exhibition is a wonderful showcase of the imagination and talent of our local young artists," Cr Ewart-Kennedy said.

"It’s inspiring to see how Avenel Primary School nurtures creativity and self-expression in such a joyful way.

"Congratulations to all the students and to their art teacher Mel Kecskes for bringing this colourful vision to life.”

This exhibition is a must-see for anyone who appreciates the power of creativity and the joy of artistic expression.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the future of art in Strathbogie Shire—on display now at the Artbox Gallery.

ARTBOX at Jubilee Park, Avenel until 25 November, with 24-hour viewing access via glass windows.

For more information, visit: www.strathbogie.vic.gov.au



The students themselves shared what art means to them:

· Isla (Grade 6): “Art is for everyone and that is why I love it. Our art teacher allows us to express ourselves…There is no right or wrong way and it is always a positive experience.”

· Fletcher (Grade 5): “I love that Mrs K sets expectations in art but it is flexible as to how far we want to extend ourselves. We learn a variety of techniques and use many mediums like clay and paint and fabrics.”

· Tilda (Grade 4): “I love doing art because it calms me down and makes me feel happy. I love sketching and painting.”

· Audrey (Grade 4): “I love art because my mum is an artist and I want to pick up from where she left off. My favourite is painting and drawing but I love all aspects.”