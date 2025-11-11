If you head into the garden just once this week, then have a quick count.

Locals are being asked to take a moment in their garden and surrounds to count up as many pollinating insects as possible in a mere ten-minute window – and no more.

Pollinator Week celebrates the remarkable diversity of Australia’s pollinators, which are vital to keeping Australia’s landscapes and many crop industries thriving.

The theme for this year’s week of events is ‘Celebrating Diversity’ which spotlights pollinators of every shape and size.

Pollinator Week encourages people to support Australia’s more than 2000 species of native bees, along with the many hoverflies, moths, butterflies, beetles, and other insects.

Australian Pollinator Week was founded in 2015 by Australian native bee specialist Megan Halcroft.

“The week encourages communities to connect and appreciate the vital role pollinators play in sustaining biodiversity,” Dr Halcroft said.

“Every year I’m impressed by how simple actions, such as planting native flowers or creating habitat, can have a big impact.”

The nine-day festival runs until this Sunday 16 November and features a pollinator count, in which anyone can join in to count as many pollinator species as possible in a ten-minute window.

The count is a long-term science project which continues to monitor the status and trends of insect pollinator populations and wants more volunteer citizen scientists to give a little of their time.

People across the country are encouraged to take part by simply heading outside, taking 10 minutes to record the insect pollinators they see and then register their results online for ecologists to then analyse.

A counting guide and quiz are available online to help with identifying different types of insects found in backyards, community gardens, and farms.

Visit australianpollinatorweek.org.au/count