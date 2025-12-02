Euroa's newest advocacy group is recalibrating itself in the wake of quashed rumours that the temporary reopening of the Frost Street underpass would not go ahead.

Frost Street 883 Advocacy Group last week called for a renewed partnership with Inland Rail and Strathbogie Shire Council to explore practical, forward-focused solutions for reinstating the underpass, ensuring it becomes a lasting legacy of the Inland Rail project.

The group's spokesperson Colleen Furlanetto said it was a 'moment to build together'.

“On behalf of the group, we believe in connection, fairness, and future-proofing access—not just for today, but for the next 60 years," Ms Furlanetto said.

"There is always a way forward when we work together.”

Frost Street 883 Advocacy Group said recent confirmation from Inland Rail that the underpass was removed from scope due, in part, to asset ownership concerns was an opportunity and not a barrier for council and Inland Rail to co-design a solution that reflects community needs and long-term vision.

The group said the Frost Street drain, currently under construction and set to be owned by council, presented a practical precedent and proposed that council could also own an upgraded, accessible pedestrian crossing—one that reconnects Euroa and honours the spirit of the Inland Rail corridor.

Ms Furlanetto said the development of the group's strategy was not about being right or wrong.

"It is about how we move forward while there is still an opportunity for a workable outcome for the Frost Street Underpass as an asset," she said.

"In hindsight, turning away an opportunity for infrastructure may not have been the best decision (by council).

"At the time, most of council clearly felt it was the right course, but the recognised community sentiment is clear.

"We continue our advocacy."

Ms Furlanetto said Frost Street 883 Advocacy Group had drawn parallels with the work of Avenel Action in lobbying state and federal governments to make its rail precinct safer.

"We attended Avenel on Saturday to support the community in their much‑needed advocacy for safety and access," she said.

"We fully support council’s commitment to that project and many of the voices we heard there echoed similar themes of access, safety, and the benefits of working together as one voice to secure funding and support."

Frost Street 883 Advocacy Group has advocated two solution pathways that it says warrant exploring:

• Shared ownership models that balance responsibility and community benefit

• Legacy planning that embeds pedestrian access as a core outcome and legacy of the Inland Rail project

The group’s visual campaign Show Your Colours was launched on Friday 28 November and is inviting residents, ratepayers, businesses, and others for whom the removal of the access will directly or indirectly have impact, to tie yellow and red ribbons near the Frost Street banner.

They are also invited to share their support online.

Ms Furlanetto said it was time for some visual advocacy in the community and recognise both the disconnect and opportunities should all key stakeholders work together for a solution.

Yellow ribbons represent connection and fairness, and red reminds decision-makers that exclusion hurts and that trust must be rebuilt.

Frost Street underpass is currently expected to open temporarily in early to mid-2026 for just six to 12 weeks.

The group believes this short-term measure must lead to a long-term solution.

Frost Street 883 Advocacy Group member Vanessa Williams said there was 'always a way' to a solution.

“We’re not here to blame, we’re here to build,” Mrs Williams said.

“This is about legacy, leadership, and listening.

"We invite Inland Rail, council, and Mayor Jeffrey to walk with us, talk with us, and find the way forward together as there is always a way.”

#ReinstateFrostStUnderpass