Winner of this year’s Community Event Award presented on Monday 26 January was the Summer Business Hours Bowls Competition, run by the Euroa Bowls Club.

The competition might be just two rounds down, but there is still time for a couple of new teams, according to organiser David Cerini.

David said the season was a ‘very successful’ six weeks of fun each summer.

“It’s a social competition that most people thoroughly enjoy and keep coming back to,” he said.

“The club’s president Bill Sargood does a lot of work going around town talking to people and to businesses to get a team together.

“The club can only host 28 teams and at the moment we are looking for two more teams to fill that.”

One team in the mix battling it out for the competition’s much-prized trophy is The Euroa Gazette which has a rotating third place in the team and is currently sitting ‘about near the middle’ of the highly competitive ladder, with skipper Lorraine Millard a proven converter – able to rescue the otherwise bumbling outfit with her second bowl.

A great selection of pop music, freedom to wear bare feet or socks, and an open bar make the Wednesday nights under lights a weekly joy.

“It’s one of our members – he has just got a great selection of music to give it atmosphere for the evening,” club president Bill Sargood said.

“Strangely enough, there are a few clubs that are starting to play music now at regular bowls competitions and even at pennant matches.

“I don’t mind the music around the green, but some blokes say they get a bit distracted.

“I think it’s terrific.”

One new player was overheard boasting that his ‘first ever’ bowl in his life landed almost jack high but proved no more than beginner’s luck.

“But the more you play, the luckier you get,” Bill said.