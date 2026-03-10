The Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day Tournament continues to be one of the biggest sporting events on the district calendar, with the 2026 edition marking the 96th running of the popular long-weekend tournament.

Held over the Labour Day long weekend, the annual event again attracted hundreds of players to Euroa across three days of competition.

The tournament traditionally opens with singles on Saturday, followed by doubles on Sunday and mixed doubles on Monday, providing a full program of tennis for players of all standards.

The feature event is the Open Singles knockout competition, which runs across all three days and offers a $2,500 prize pool.

However, the tournament is well known for its inclusive format, catering not only to elite players but also to social and developing competitors.

This year’s schedule included Open men’s and women’s singles, Open doubles and Open mixed doubles, along with graded A–D singles, doubles and mixed events. Junior players were also well represented, with boys’ and girls’ singles competitions in the 15&U, 13&U and 10&U divisions.

Many of the graded events operate in a round-robin format, ensuring participants receive at least three matches over the weekend.

The Euroa Labour Day tournament has built a reputation as one of the largest country tennis tournaments in Victoria.

In 2025 the event attracted a record 670 participants, highlighting its continued popularity among players from across the state.

The tournament has also received significant recognition.

It was awarded the 2022 Australian Tennis Award for Most Outstanding Tournament and the 2021/22 Victorian Tennis Award for Most Outstanding Tournament.

Earlier, it was named Community Event of the Year at the 2018 Strathbogie Shire Australia Day Awards.

The event would not run without the tireless work of the club committee, volunteers, participants and local businesses, whose ongoing support ensures the Labour Day tournament remains a highlight of the Euroa sporting calendar.