It was a round of tight results for the Euroa teams in the Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association, with several matches decided by narrow margins.

In GM3, the Euroa Dead Certs went down by nine games to third placed Kyabram Redbacks.

Despite the visitors dominating the mixed events, it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit, with the Redbacks securing a 64–55 victory.

Euroa’s Rancho Rulers also pushed a strong opponent, coming close to toppling second placed Karramomus.

Facing a quality Karramomus outfit, the Rulers fought hard but fell just short, losing 64–59.

Deb Seach was a standout for Euroa, winning two of her sets in a strong individual performance.

There was better news for the Euroa Unicorns, who celebrated a narrow but well earned win over KPOS Captains.

Bob Furphy was in fine form, winning all three of his sets as the Unicorns claimed victory by just two games.

In GM2, the Euroa Backmarkers came agonisingly close to causing an upset against ladder leaders McEwen Reserve.

Country Week celebrations appeared to take their toll on skipper Grant Davey, who struggled in the singles before finishing strongly in the mixed.

Sarah Ternes was a highlight for Euroa, starring to win all three of her sets.

Despite the spirited effort, the Backmarkers fell short, 61–58.

Meanwhile, in the Benalla and District Tennis Association, Euroa Lawn was defeated by Benalla Lawn.

Marlene Hanrahan was a standout for Euroa, winning two sets, but the team was unable to match Benalla’s depth, with the final score 50–24.