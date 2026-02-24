Euroa’s Under 14 batters found runs tough to come by against Waaia on Saturday, after electing to bat first, and despite a strong fight with the ball led by Cooper Hornby-King and Levi Berry.

Euroa went down in a tight, low scoring semi final.

Euroa was bowled out for 40 in 22.2 overs, never able to build momentum as wickets fell steadily.

Thomas Goss was the standout at the crease, top scoring with 15 from 39 balls and showing patience as scoring opportunities dried up.

Levi Berry (7) and Cooper Hornby-King (9) provided brief resistance, but Euroa couldn’t post the total they were chasing.

With the ball, Euroa gave themselves a genuine chance.

Cooper Hornby-King produced a brilliant spell, finishing with 3/7 from 6 overs and keeping the opposition under constant pressure.

Levi Berry was equally important through the middle overs, conceding just eight runs from four overs while picking up a wicket (1/8), and helping keep the chase tense. Thomas Goss (2/4 off 2 overs) struck twice in a sharp burst, while Billy Wilson (2/18) chipped in with two wickets as Euroa scrapped for every breakthrough.

But the total proved just a fraction too small.

The opposition reached 8/41 in 16.2 overs, edging past Euroa’s 40 to secure the win, leaving Euroa to rue a difficult batting innings where even a handful of extra runs may have made all the difference.

SCOREBOARD: Euroa 40 (22.2 over) lost to Waaia 8/41 (16.2 over)