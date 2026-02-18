The home and away season is now complete, and while the final round delivered a few bruises, there was also plenty to celebrate as four sides booked a spot in the finals.

The highlight came in Midweek Pennant Division one, where the team produced a gritty three shot win over reigning premier Tallygaroopna to lock in fourth place on the ladder.

With every final now sudden death, the message is simple: be ready, be sharp, and bring your best bowls when it matters most.

Finals action begins this week in Midweek Pennant, with Division one facing Seymour at Shepp Golf, while Division three heads to Tatura for a semi final clash with Shepp Park.

Next Saturday, Weekend Pennant Division one meets Shepp Park at Shepp Golf, and Division three again travels to Tatura to take on Mooroopna Golf.

The club will also host finals across both Midweek and Weekend competitions, with volunteers to be sought on both days to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Rodwell’s Business House Bowls was postponed this week, but the competition returns on Wednesday night.

Midweek Pennant

Division one v Tallygaroopna (59–56, 14 pts).

With finals on the line, Division one dug deep and got the job done, finishing on top on two rinks to clinch the three shot victory over a quality opponent.

Shane Drysdale, Gavin Ruffell, Charmaine Reid, Mark Jervies 19–26.

Shane Holmes, Tony Kingma, Bill Sargood, Jan Sheargold 21–15.

Bill Taylor, Ken Sutcliffe, Margaretha Cerini, Anne Sutcliffe 19–15.

Division three v Shepp Park (36–80, 1 pt).

A tough hit out ahead of a semi final rematch.

One rink fought out a draw, but Shepp Park controlled the day overall, leaving Division three with a clear target for improvement this week.

Jim Perry, Peter Naughton, Annette Barkley, Keith Kruse 3–40.

Greg Blatchford, Libby Byrne, Buffy McFarlane, Gordon Grant 16–16.

Don Steers, Tony Thomson, Marion McMartin, Doug Maconachie 17–24.

Division four v Shepp Park (1) (52–62, 1 pt).

Defeated, but far from disgraced against the top side on the ladder, with two competitive rinks keeping the contest honest.

Ray Day, Mavis Bruce, Tracy McConnell, George Andrews 17–24.

Mary Steen, Beryl Harris, Beth Alston, Dot Lomer 17–17.

Pauline Naylor, James Dunn, Marg Goode, Alice Wells 18–21.

Weekend Pennant

Division one v Tallygaroopna (48–119, 0 pts).

A dead rubber in great spirit, but the visitors finished on top on all four rinks.

Attention now turns to a cut throat semi final, with plenty of motivation in the group and some talk that this may be the club’s first finals appearance in Division one.

Conjecture aside, the intent is clear and that is to take right up to the opposition.

Shane Drysdale, Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, John Groat 14–26.

Andy Houston, Gavin Ruffell, Kev Milner, Bill Sargood 5–36.

Bill Taylor, Sam Barkley, Tim Scarlett, Margaretha Cerini 8–28.

Shane Holmes, Peter Naughton, Tony Thomson, Marc Stevens 21–27.

Division 3 v Alexandra (53–90, 0 pts)

A chance to finish second slipped away as Alexandra prevailed on all four rinks, though several were tight and the hospitality was outstanding.

The trip also offered a sobering reminder of the devastation caused by recent fires in the region and there’s little doubt Alexandra would have been a finals force had they been able to compete all season.

Bill Jennings, Jamie Greasley, Greg Blatchford, Gordon Grant 7–32.

Jim Perry, David Cerini, Libby Byrne, Geoff Barkley 18–24.

Alex Grant, Mark Jervies, Brian Bamford, Annette Barkley 13–16.

Don Steers, David Clarke, Lance Carracher, Janneke Kruger 15–18.

Division five v Murchison (54–51, 14 pts).

Division five continued its outstanding late season surge with a three-shot win over the then ladder leader Murchison.

The rink of Ross Withers, Ray Day, Noel Moon and Beth Alston set the tone in a strong team performance.

Ross Withers, Ray Day, Noel Moon, Beth Alston 23–8.

Heather McFarlane, Marg Goode, Graeme Goode, George Andrews 21–18..

James Dunne, Doug Maconachie, Pauline Naylor, Tracy McConnell 10–25

Club Championship

Friday night delivered a classic in the Club B Grade Championship, with Mark “Passion Fingers” Jervies edging Jamie “The Bear” Greasley by a single shot, 21–20.

Kylie Ross and Heather McFarlane also collected the cash in the Nifty 50.

All the best to everyone still alive in the finals,

Bowl well and bring the heat.