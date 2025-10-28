Wool is traditionally one of the biggest displays and competitions each year, and 2025 was no exception.

Cathy Artridge was not only run off her feet collating scores at the shearing competition with her team of volunteers on Saturday, but found time also to bring in a champion fleece for the annual competition in a quieter shed, where acoustics were silenced by the mountain of wool on display.

Ms Artridge attributed the winning fleece to her property's location.

"It's the hilly countryside - the great hills of Creighton's Creek which produce terrific wool," she said.

"You run the sheep hard and you say hello to them every now and then."

Ms Artridge said, like all farmers, it had been a tough year, with much feeding out needed to get through the drought.

"That probably paid off in wool production - wool prices are up at the moment so that will turn into dollars.

"And hopefully they'll stay up."

Stuart Drinnan and his daughter Miriam entered six fleeces between them from their property.

"I put in five Merinos, and Miriam put in a Corriedale Fleece," Mr Drinnan said.

"But what's so good about this show is that it shows a good representation of what's grown in the district.

"And even though people grow different breeds of sheep, out of your flock there is still that one great sheep that has very good wool or very good body for meat or very good udder for milk production.

"And you've got to admire that excellence in that animal for its quality of what it is."

The wool competition's steward Andrew Douglas said the biggest difference between the Euroa Show and big city shows was the closeness people could get with rural products.

"I've had parents come with the kids, and they're saying 'don't touch the wool' and I say 'no, please do touch the wool - that's what it's there for'," Mr Douglas said.

"How else are those kids going to get a sense of what the product is?

"One bloke came up and he said he'd never seen this before; he'd been to the Royal (Melbourne Show) but it was all under glass - but here he gets to feel it and look at it up close, to see the superfine fibres and the ultrafine.

"There's no glass covering it here."

Mr Douglas said one 'black sheep' entry to the competition was just that:

"I have a black fleece entered in - now that's sacrilege - it's 17.5 micron and it's very good quality, and I have even had inquiries of people wanting to buy it to spin it.

"The lady who's put it in has got a first place twice.

"It's not all about winning but about showing a product and letting the community learn more, because very few people in regional areas have a connection with a farm.

"There is even a Dorper in, which is a shedding sheep, and two alpacas out the back - just so people can see another fibre that is grown."

A different competition was on the stage beneath the showgrounds' iconic Moreton Bay Fig, where crowds watched the region's fastest shearers battle it out.

The Fine Wool Open Shear competition was won by Jake Sullivan from Bunbartha with 79.63 points, and the Open Wool Handling Champion was Birchip's Anne-Maree Kahukura on 48.9 points.

In the local events, Nathan Van Elk won first place for shearing and Chantelle Doherty winning wool handling.

In a popular comeback, the A Blade Shear event made a welcome return and was won by Peter Artridge who took a good win well ahead of a field of six.

The entertaining Teams Event was hotly contested and saw the father-daughter team of Gerard and Mikhaela Scoble from Heathcoate take first place.