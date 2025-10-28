From great heights to low depths, John Holland engineers worked very hard on Thursday 23 October to install all culvert sections of the Euroa railway station underpass as part of the Inland Rail project.

And two new giants in town were afforded a new moniker each.

After much deliberation over more than 130 entries, three winners were crowned, one from each participating school.

The second largest crane, capable of lifting 140 tons was named 'Drifter' by students at St John's Primary School.

'Bobby-the-Bob' - the largest of the monoliths - was named by Euroa Primary School grade four student Katelyn.

Bobby-the-Bob lifts 800 tons and needed Drifter to help get itself built.

A third smaller crane - 'Hookey' - was used to move all the parts of the two bigger cranes.

Students from both schools and the Euroa Kinder were present when the final culvert was lowered into place by Bobby-the-Bob.

Katelyn said she and classmate Tallon enjoyed their visit to the site on Thursday, and enjoyed a special hands-on treat.

"We went inside the white crane (cabin) and got to bounce on the bouncy seats, use the controls to move the hook and beam around, and even honk the horn," Katelyn said.

"While we were onsite, they installed the last piece of the underpass which looks like a massive concrete square arch.

"It was like watching adult Lego, because there were so many pieces to put together.

"Lots of the workers needed to stay away and wait for the crane operator to finish putting the piece in place, then they all rushed in like a swarm of orange beetles to secure everything in place."

The station underpass is designed to allow for better connection for the community across the rail corridor and improve passenger access to the platform and carparks.

It will provide an efficient, safe, and DDA-compliant (Disability Discrimination Act 1992) connection with new ramps, stairs, and lifts for people of all abilities.

Each culvert unit weighs 50 tons and will create an underpass 5.4m wide and 3.4m high.

Inland Rail's acting delivery director for the Victoria stretch Scott Anderson said he agreed with locals that it was 'exciting' to see the underpass start to take shape.

“When complete, the new underpass will vastly improve cross-rail connectivity, providing more convenient access to and from the Euroa township and the station platforms," Mr Anderson said.

“The new underpass will be a safe, accessible, well lit, and an eye-catching feature of the new rail precinct that will benefit pedestrians of all mobility needs.

“We thank the community for its cooperation and understanding as we carry out this amazing transformation of the Euroa railway precinct.”

Katelyn named Bobby-the-Bob after a dog's toy so labelled and which belonged to her grandmother's former pooch.

The names were selected from the entries by a dedicated group of John Holland engineers.