Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a couple's easel and picture which was displayed in front of their beautiful car at the Show & Shine this month.

The framed picture was of The Euroa Gazette's front page, featuring the car with its previous owner from 19 years ago.

Rob Asquith purchased the 1959 Wolseley 6/99 in 2004 from Lyle Smith, who was in the newspaper photo, being invited to stand in as its previous owner.

The poster was on one of two easels placed in front of the car, the other displaying the vehicle's history.

The car was noted by The Euroa Gazette as being very popular at this year's show, but Mr Asquith and his wife Bev have only realised since the Show & Shine that the prized picture did not return with them.

The car was displayed behind the Third Age Club, down toward the creek.

Mrs Asquith said she was hoping the picture would be returned.

"This is very special to us," Mrs Asquith said.

"And we miss having it in our back shed with many of our other car and sporting memorabilia."

Mr and Mrs Asquith would welcome its return and can be contacted on 0439 398 195 and 0438 951 347, respectively.