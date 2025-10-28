A cooperative approach to learning brought opportunities to students at Euroa Secondary College on Monday 13 October.

Inspiring curiosity and confidence in young people through school programs such as STEMPunks is an important part of learning at the school.

STEM applies the key concepts from Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to design, program, and test students in the creation of autonomous systems.

It may sound dull but - as the students soon discovered - it is a fantastic program packed with fun.

Leading teacher Judy Nicholls helped organise the day for Year seven students and said their participation encouraged curiosity, problem-solving, and creativity while connecting classroom learning to real-world applications.

“STEMPunks specialise in designing engaging and curriculum-aligned programs that introduce students to emerging technologies such as robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems," Ms Nicholls said.

"The STEM program is essential as it helps equip students with the skills and mindset needed for a future filled with technology.”

On the day, the students built and operated robots and then used their creations to compete against each other.

Innovation, design, imagination, and problem solving came together for students to prove that their robot was better.

“Students learned how autonomous vehicles operate by exploring the principles of computer science, mathematics, and engineering that drive them," Ms Nicholls said.

"They developed an understanding of algorithms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sensor technologies.

"The day provided opportunities to problem-solve, then test and refine their designs and collaborate with their peers.

"Students also gained a deeper appreciation of how technology can be used to solve complex, real-world challenges."

The college aims to expand STEM opportunities as such programs help bridge the gap between theory and practice, fostering engagement, and enthusiasm for learning.

“We aim to implement as many STEM-based activities and programs as possible, both within students’ regular classes and through participation in engaging external opportunities.

"It also helps students make meaningful connections between their studies and the real world, preparing them for a wide range of future careers.

"A strong knowledge of technology is vital today."