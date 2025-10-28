Local junior rising equestrian star Charli Hewlett has soared to the top of her age group, delivering a standout performance at the 2025 Australian Interschool Championships held at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre from 25–28 September.

After winning the 70cm and 90cm Primary State Championships at the Victorian Interschool Championships earlier this year, Charli earned two coveted spots on the Victorian Team for Nationals.

In August, she attended an official team luncheon where she received her uniforms and Victorian team horse rugs and saddle cloth in a moment that marked the beginning of an unforgettable experience.

Kim Hewlett, Charli’s proud mother, said, “It was a huge event, with opening ceremonies, games nights, movie nights, trade stands, and a closing ceremony.

"Charli absolutely loved being part of it and making heaps of new friends from all around the country.”

Competing on Sunshine in the 70cm Primary Jumping, Charli delivered some impressive rounds.

However, the competition from Queensland riders was fierce, leaving her just outside the placings each day.

Not to be deterred, Charli also rode Little Duco Pop in the 90cm Primary Showjumping.

“After being out of the placings on day one, she came home strong, winning round two and round three to be declared the Reserve Champion 90cm Primary rider,” Kim said. “It’s a really cool achievement as she’s only in Grade four, while most of the competitors in that category were in Grade five or six.”

The event itself was all hands on deck, Equestrian NSW CEO Vireena Peacock, Event Director Linda Skinner, and a small but dedicated committee of eight masterminded the week, coordinating dressage, showjumping, eventing, and show horse competitions across the venue, making sure everything ran smoothly.

The scale was huge with 431 athletes, 702 entries, and almost 500 horses, with 140 additional portable stables brought in to accommodate the influx.

The week also celebrated the 25th anniversary of SIEC, with Australian Olympians and Paralympians paired with each state team, creating unforgettable experiences for the young riders.

Kim added, “She’s very keen to try and qualify for next year’s Nationals, which will be back in Victoria.

"We couldn’t be prouder of how she handled the experience, both in competition and as part of the Victorian team.”

The 2025 Australian Interschool Championships proved to be a memorable milestone for Charli Hewlett, highlighting her growing skill, resilience, and love for equestrian sport.