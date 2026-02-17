The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) has secured $331.7 million from the federal government to deliver its national training program from now to December 2030.

The funding, announced by Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler, provides five years of certainty for the training of Rural Generalist doctors serving rural, remote and First Nations communities across Australia.

ACRRM President Rod Martin said the commitment recognised the college’s central role in training doctors with the skills required to practise safely and confidently in settings where they are most needed.

“This funding allows ACRRM to continue delivering high-quality training that reflects the realities of rural and remote practice,” Dr Martin said.

“ACRRM has seen sustained high levels of applications for Rural Generalist training in recent years, with a 30 per cent increase in applications each year for the past three years.

“This clearly reflects the strong demand among doctors for broad clinical skills, advanced specialist skills, and the adaptability across diverse community settings."

Dr Martin said the agreement would support registrars in training and help strengthen the medical workforce pipeline for communities that face the greatest access challenges.

“As the only college dedicated exclusively to training Rural Generalist doctors, ACRRM plays a critical role in preparing doctors with the skills and confidence needed to work in rural, remote and First Nations communities."

The investment underpins ACRRM’s delivery of Fellowship training across Australia and enables continued work with government to train the next generation of Rural Generalist doctors, while also strengthening retention of the existing rural medical workforce.