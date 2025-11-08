There has been a national recall of Parilla Fresh alfalfa sprouts linked to salmonella infections.

The Victorian Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday 9 November that people who had recently eaten alfalfa sprouts should monitor for symptoms of salmonellosis, which may include diarrhoea, fever, and headache.

The outbreak is only known to be associated with Parilla Fresh brand.

Symptoms usually start 6-72 hours after exposure to the bacteria and usually last for 4-7 days.

People with symptoms are advised to rest at home and drink a lot of fluids, such as water or oral rehydration drinks.

To date, as part of the ongoing joint investigation, at least 44 people nationwide have been identified with the unusual strain of salmonella, including 9 people in Victoria.

The products being recalled are:

Aussie Sprouts Alfalfa Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Alfalfa Onion & Garlic Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Alfalfa Radish Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Alfalfa & Onion Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Salad Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Alfalfa & Broccoli Sprouts 125g

Hugo's Trio Sprouts Selection 125g

Date marking: All use by dates up to and including 20 11 25

For more information on the product, stores, and recall, visit foodstandards.gov.au/food-recalls/recall-alert