Local counsellors and psychologists have wasted no time providing mental health care for residents impacted by the Longwood bushfire, well before last week's announcement of a $160million relief package was announced by both the federal and state governments.

Almost $7m of that funding is committed to mental health support.

While the community waits for those funds on how it will be provided, mental health professionals across the shire are already mobilised, starting the journey while the fire was continuing.

"There are professionals here now able to support whenever the time is right for people," said Avenel-based counsellor Jack O'Sullivan.

"That's despite being still unclear exactly what a government response will be like."

Mr O'Sullivan was at the forefront of providing care from Shepparton after the October 2022 floods where funding was provided to agency Local Wellbeing through that city's local government.

The government announced last week that it would use that same agency.

A mental health community night was held on Wednesday 21 January at Euroa Medical Centre to introduce local practitioners and the different support they provided.

The session was coordinated by two staff from Australian Primary Mental Health Alliance (APMHA), a national not-for profit organisation dedicated to delivering accessible mental health care across Australia, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Mr O'Sullivan said there had been a large uptake in people accessing services and an 'organic' movement from locals to initiate care, and that it was important for people to have immediate debriefing and processing of any psychological distress.

"It is really common for people to experience guilt, increased stress, memory loss, and disorganisation," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"They can feel overwhelmed and exhausted and experience irritability, anxiety, a short temper, sleep disturbance, and rumination."

He also stressed side effects of loss of motivation and avoidance of tasks.

"All these can also lead to strained relationships.

"And it can also raise for people questions of meaning."

The community practitioners also knows no borders, being available across all affected shires.

"A group of us locals were just saying 'we can't wait for them [the government] to form teams and set up an office and start processes to take in people who can then be seen'.

"'Lets respond now with what we can do in the immediate'."

The work offered by local practitioners comes either on top of or in lieu of their working hours.

"We need to be there for people now," Mr O'Sullivan said.

The Department of Health, Disability and Ageing was contacted for details on the funding.

Minister for Emergency Services and Natural Disaster Recovery Vicki Ward was asked on Wednesday 11 February for details on the timing of the funding.

For any issues and further information, phone

Partners in Wellbeing Helpline 1300 375 330

Medicare Mental Health 1800 595 212

Lifeline 13 11 14