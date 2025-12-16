With support services widely available to cancer patients immediately after diagnosis, it is a visionary like Sally Littlewood who has taken up the baton of inspiration that is the Cancer Wellness Program to help regional cancer patients who are somewhat later in their journey than immediately after the often 'difficult' news.

The program is sponsored by Cancer Council Victoria, however it comes with little need for hardware funding, save for the careful expertise that is Sally's.

The well-experienced physiotherapist is launching the program for regional and rural cancer patients in several local shires, including Strathbogie Shire, and will base the program from inside her well-stocked rehabilitation suite at Seymour Health where she has practiced for over 25 years.

She is encouraging Strathbogie Shire residents who have completed their first block of cancer treatment to join up and make the trip to Seymour for a less intimidating experience than with other available options.

"There are definitely people who don't want to travel to the bigger centres, who are happier to come to a smaller hospital," Sally said.

"It's much more personal to come here than it is to go, even to Shepparton - a big, sprawling hospital - it's less intimidating to come here."

Sally said the program was for people to attempt to return to some form of normality after they've had cancer and had their treatment.

"Often their life is suddenly taken over," she said.

"They're busy with everything else, then they're being looked after by a cancer center, and then suddenly they're sent home and they're okay.

"(But) they're not the same as they were before - things have changed - so it's aimed at giving people the tools and the confidence to get back to some sort of normality."

The main thrust of the program is to improve patient fitness to give them the confidence needed to get back into exercising as well as help with fatigue management and with some symptoms that occur due to the cancers and/or treatment.

The eight-week program is bookended by a pre- and post-assessment to help patients see their improvement across that time.

"It is an individually tailored exercise program to help people sort of progress on their own afterwards," Sally said.

"And give them confidence in their bodies again."

Follow-up information sessions will include further planning for exercise, a GP to talk about bone health, a social worker, and a dietician.

"There are a number of different topics that they talk about - it's very holistic.

"It's about getting back to some sort of normality and just getting back in."

She said there were many regional and rural cancer patients who would really benefit from the program, but do not know about it.

"They don't know to look for it or that it exists."

Patients who have had any form of treatment such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery can benefit from the program.

"And because it's a small area, I do accept people who maybe had the treatment some time ago."

One benefit from past programs is the fact that it is done in small groups.

"The main things that people have said before...is they're in a group with others who understand or had a similar journey and understanding of what's going on in their lives.

"But if any of them find anything individual they want to follow up on, then they're given direction of where that can be followed up and given people they can talk to, to follow up."

She said the flexibility with options was also a drawcard.

"If it isn't for them, then we can work another program out.

"But still contact me and I will talk through it and find out what that individual needs."

This free health program is now open, and Sally wants to hear from patients and their family members who would see a benefit in signing up.

For more information, contact Sally Littlewood on 03 5735 8050 or by emailing sally.littlewood@seymourhealth.org.au