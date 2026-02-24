Fire affected residents who have not yet claimed their recovery payments from Services Australia or other government bodies offering relief are being urged to do so immediately in the wake of fraudsters already attempting to claim the one-off payment for their address.

Concerned residents have reported to this masthead and on social media the arrival of government and bank-related letters at their fire-affected addresses to persons not known to them, raising serious concerns that the Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment (AGDRP) of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child could be easily stolen, along with other relief money.

An Avenel resident told this masthead that when applying for Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) relief, they were told that someone had already applied for it.

DFFH was able to block that application and pay the resident.

Another Avenel local said a similar attempt had been made on one of their entitled payments, but was rejected by Services Australia.

The Euroa Gazette found that two unique names on letters reaching one fire-affected address matched those of interstate individuals with published criminal records.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen said the department's priority after natural disasters was to support Australians in such time of need.

"The vast majority of people who claim the AGDRP in times of hardship are honest and in urgent need of help," Mr Jongen said.

"While natural disasters bring out the best in our communities, unfortunately we do see some people trying to commit fraud.

"Giving false or misleading information to claim a payment you aren’t eligible for is a form of fraud."

Wendy Greenwood from the shire’s pop-up Services Australia desk in the Euroa Library said there were three clear messages for the community.

“Firstly, that this is happening – people need to know that scammers have already started,” Ms Greenwood said.

“Secondly, if people receive a letter from Centrelink addressed to someone who does not live at that address, they need to report it.

“And more importantly, people need to lodge their claims immediately.”

Mr Jongen said Services Australia’s increasingly sophisticated and effective fraud detection methods were catching offenders who preyed on others' vulnerability.

"Our intelligence and investigation capabilities mean people fraudulently claiming disaster payments will be caught and may be prosecuted," he said.

"The community can help us make sure payments only go to those who really need them."

To report suspected fraud, including receipt of letters about claims not made, phone the Fraud Tip off Line on 131 524 or visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/fraud

Affected people have six months from the time the ADGRP is announced to submit a claim.