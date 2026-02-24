Vivian Beaumont is one of the more shaker-and-mover types when it comes to giving to the community.

Recognised on Australia Day with the awarding of the Medal of the Order of Australia, the mild-mannered Avenel farmer takes some coaxing to unravel the number of presidencies and chair positions he has held in the area and across the state.

His service to the community could be described as ‘top down’, by his bringing progressive leadership to a number of agriculture organisations; except his very first role was more homely.

“I was president of the kindergarten for four years,” he said, sitting on the deck of the cellar door at Box Grove Vineyard on Saturday.

“We did a lot when I was there, and the ladies I was on the kindergarten committee with asked me if I'd be president.

“They said I was the first man on the committee.”

The timing of this role coincided with his and wife Sarah Gough’s children being enrolled at the kindergarten, which saw a natural progression of Mr Beaumont to help Tabilk Junior Football Netball Club as the children grew up and competed there.

Mr Beaumont has since filled the intervening years with chairing and presiding over many organisations now that his children have grown up, their own inspirational careers well underway.

As with the ‘modesty stonewalling’ of all community award winners, it takes some winkling to get the full picture of such an exhaustive list of this man’s accomplishments.

To add to that, he likes to name drop all the giants of agricultural businesses and societies as a distraction away from him, talking about their influence, inspiration, and mentoring.

This masthead batted them away: this is about Vivian Beaumont; and he lets slip two secrets to having worked so successfully with organisations and committees.

“There's plenty of smarter people than me there,” he said.

“And I use them.

“Secondly, train your replacement; pick out somebody else, because somebody picked me out, no matter what I've done.”

Mr Beaumont’s wife is well-renowned winemaker Sarah Gough (The Euroa Gazette, 21 October 2025) and when the couple bought their property 30 years ago, Mr Beaumont and his brother planted out the vineyard, although he now focusses more on farming speckle park and angus cattle.

The vineyard first grew fruit for Jim Baxendale and Brown Brothers, weathered the GFC during which it redefined itself by taking great risk to graft varieties for an expected market, and now has Sarah at the helm.

Mr Beaumont’s elevation to the Seymour Agricultural and Pastoral Society came through the Victorian Wine Show, in which he was already heavily involved.

He became President of the Ag Society the very year it launched the popular Taste of the Goulburn 27 years ago and which was initially held on the platforms and rooms of the Seymour Railway Station.

“There were only two trains a day back then,” he said.

“You couldn't do it now; OH&S would not let you near the place.

“We just had flags up and we dropped the flags when the train came, so people could get off, then we’d put the flags back up.

“But then it got too big for that and it just all changed when we moved it to the street where it has grown.”

Mr Beaumont is currently chairman of the board of the Victorian Agricultural Shows – his busiest role – whose biggest challenge at present is the survival of the more fringe events.

“We are helping and keeping a lot of the small shows going,” he said.

“And I suppose going back to the government - they give grants, agricultural grants, but the amount that is given annually hasn't changed in 30 years.

“But it's still a great help.”

Such help has seen the Seymour Agricultural and Pastoral Society fix new instalments such as underground powerlines and cattle yards.

He has also presided over the Central & Upper Goulburn Group of show societies for eight years, assisting with the group’s ten member shows.

With less face-to-face meetings now, Sarah contributes to the technical side of things, setting up his laptop and printing off documents for him, making it possible for this gentleman to not want to call stumps at any time, which fits in well with his quiet passion and meaning behind it all.

“It’s not about me; it’s about the things you’re representing.

“And I can't see a reason to wind up at the present time.”