Strathbogie Shire Council’s hugely successful International Women’s Day event is back for 2026 - and once again expected to sell out quickly.

This free, much loved annual gathering brings our community together to reflect, connect and celebrate the vital contributions women make every day.

This year’s focus is on finding strength and resilience during disasters, highlighting the powerful role women play in leading, supporting and rebuilding during times of crisis.

With our community’s ongoing recovery from the Longwood Berry’s Lane fire, the theme could not be more relevant.

Mayor Cr Scott Jeffery said the day was an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contributions women make every single day.

"And it's often quietly, often courageously, and often while carrying the weight of community recovery on their shoulders," Cr Jeffery said.

“I’m proud we can bring our community together at Fowles Wine, a local business that itself embodies strength and perseverance.

“I encourage residents to join us for a meaningful afternoon of connection, learning, and celebration.”

“Council is pleased to be returning to the beautiful Fowles Wine in Avenel.

“After the vineyards were so extensively affected by the recent fire, it feels fitting to stand with and support a local business that has demonstrated remarkable resilience," he said.

Guests will enjoy a delicious afternoon tea, featuring live music by Gayle Mawson and hear from two exceptional guest speakers that bring national expertise in disaster recovery, community wellbeing, and humanitarian leadership.

Michelle Roberts, a Churchill Fellow and co-founder/co-chair of the National Infant & Child Disaster Mental Health Advisory Committee, is widely recognised for her leadership in child trauma, disaster mental health, and psychosocial recovery.

She has worked across government, education, community health and emergency management, shaping national policy and developing leading practice guides to support infants, children and families through crisis.

Her work blends deep technical expertise with compassion, practicality, and a strong belief in community capability.

Fyowna Norton, Victorian State Manager at the Australian Red Cross, draws on 27 years of humanitarian, public, and private sector experience.

Her career spans emergency management, child protection, mental health, economic development, and major workforce reforms.

Fyowna has contributed to international publications, presented at national and global conferences, and leads statewide programs that strengthen community preparedness and support people before, during and after emergencies.

She brings a systems-wide understanding of disaster impacts and a deep commitment to community resilience.

Together, Michelle and Fyowna will lead an uplifting discussion about resilience, community strength, and the crucial leadership women provide during recovery and rebuilding.

International Women’s Day will be held on Friday 6 March 2026, from 1:30pm to 4:00pm at Fowles Wine, 1175 Lambing Gully Rd, Avenel.

Afternoon tea, tea and coffee will be provided (wine and espresso coffee available for purchase).

Free buses will be provided (bookings essential).

Bookings are essential for this annual event.

To book, visit tiny.cc/strathbogieiwd or call 1800 065 993

For more information on local events and activities, visit strathbogie.vic.gov.au/things-to-do/events/whats-on/