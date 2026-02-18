A Strathbogie winery is joining some of Victoria’s top drops as they head to the world’s largest wine museum, further cementing that winery's and the state's international reputation.

Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson revealed on Monday 16 February that Fowles Win is among seven Victorian wineries will be featured at the Cité du Vin in Bordeaux, which welcomes more than 400,000 wine lovers a year.

With Victoria’s exports booming, it’s another high-profile opportunity to highlight our premium wines.

The wineries on show are from Strathbogie, Hume, Barwon, Grampians, and Yarra Valley regions, showcasing the diversity and vibrancy of our wine industry.

The wineries are:

• Fowles Wine

• Oakdene Wines

• Pizzini Wines

• Rathbone Wines (Mount Langi Ghiran and Yering Station)

• Stanton & Killeen

• De Bortoli

• Yeringberg

The Victorian Wine Strategy 2025-30 outlines how Victoria will grow its $9 billion wine industry, locally and internationally.

There are more than 700 wineries – more than in any other state - 770 grape growers and 21 distinctive wine regions.

In 2024-25, wine exports generated $186 million and the Victorian government has invested $4.5 million to grow the state's wine exports.

Wine is also one of Victoria’s key tourism drawcards and plays an important role in regional economies.

Mr Pearson said wine was helping drive the economy.

“Having Victorian wines centre stage at the world’s largest wine museum strengthens our reputation as a premium winemaking region,” Mr Pearson said.