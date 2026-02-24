Two accidents at Yarck over the past two weeks could have been avoided if drivers had paid more attention to the road, according to Victoria Police.

Mansfield Highway Patrol Sergeant Paul Barker said he did not believe the accidents were caused by people observing the fire-burnt areas of the district – but purely by non-attentive driving.

However, an increase in traffic flow through the area has called for drivers to pay more attention to the road, and to not slow down through these areas when returning.

“These accidents [at Yarck] could have been completely avoidable as there to was no rain, nor bad road conditions at the time,” Sgt Barker said.

Both accidents occurred near the bridge overpass of the Alexander turnoff in Yarck.

The first accident was caused when a woman driver was making a right-hand turn and slowed down, the car behind also slowed down but a truck travelling behind the two cars did not slow and rear-ended the second car, causing it to then rear-end the first car in the line.

The truck driver has been charged with careless driving.

One woman from this accident was taken to hospital for observation but believed to be discharged some hours later with no serious injuries.

The second accident was caused when two people in their 80s were travelling in a utility; when rounding a bend they were confronted with a large log in the middle of the road, which they hit, causing their vehicle to roll over.

The two people were taken to hospital for observation with no serious injuries.

Sgt Barker said an ongoing inquiry had been set up to determine how and why the log came to be in the middle of the road,

“It was not from a fallen tree or a bunt out tree, but we believe it has come off a truck or other vehicle.”

Sgt Barker has asked for anyone with dash-cam footage or information regarding this accident to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call Mansfield Highway Patrol at Mansfield Police Station.

A third accident involving a motorcycle occurred at Maindample on Sunday 15 February when a female rider lost attention on the road and crashed into a guard rail.

Highway Patrol attended the accident and said the cause was purely inattention to the road and conditions.

Due to the post-fires conditions and the return of traffic on the roads around the Longwood fire area, which covers Strathbogie, Mansfield, and Murrindindi shires, a special police operation had been started – 'Weekend Warriors' to continue through February and March.

Police will particularly observe on-road motorcycles as there has been a large increase in the number of motorbikes travelling to the area in the past two weeks.

“There is currently an ‘over representation’ of motorbikes coming through, especially at weekends,” Sgt Barker said.

“We are urging motorcycle riders to ‘ride to skills’ and we will be operating in the more high-risk locations including Mansfield, Mt Buller, Euroa and through to Marysville – all areas that have a lot of desire for motorcycle riders,” he said.

Highway Patrol and some local general duties police will be involved in this operation.