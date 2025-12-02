B GRADE

Euroa hosted Northerners at Friendlies in Round seven of the Clive Young Shield.

Captain Jye Bjorksten won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies.

With the early start of 10:30, Euroa made good use of the conditions.

Ollie Wilson and his older brother Darby picking up the two openers in quick succession.

Northerners put on 21 for the 3rd wicket before Shammy started Northerners' downfall with him taking three wickets which included a remarkable caught and bowled, leaving Northerners to slide from 3/44 to be all out for 95.

Among the wickets takers were Will Jackson with one, Ryan Hill with two and Ollie Wilson claiming two more to collect three in the innings.

With 96 to win, Euroa made a steady but strong start with Will Jackson and Nic Burke opening with a 43-run opening stand before Jackson was dismissed for 31.

Lachie Hill joined Burke at the crease and made 19 runs before Burke was bowled for 21.

Ryan Hill joined Lachie Hill at the crease and proceeded to take the total to within three runs before Ryan was dismissed for 14.

Josh Robertson joined the remaining Hill out in the middle and hit the winning runs with 17.4 overs to spare and 7 wickets in hand, which cemented Euroa's spot in the B Grade One Day Final against Central Park/St Brendans.

SCORECARD:

Northerners 95 (O Wilson 3/23, S. Dadallage 3/27) lost to Euroa 3/98 (W Jackson 31, N Burke 21)

NEXT GAMES:

December 6th and 13th B Grade v Central Park/St Brendans at Central Park East Shepparton first ball at 12:30pm

December 20th One Day Final v CP/SB at Deakin Reserve first ball at 12:30pm.

D GRADE

Euroa travelled to Victory Park to face Central Park/St. Brendans in Round six of the SJ Perry Shield.

Captain Connor McCombe won the toss and chose to bat first.

Euroa began quickly with 19 off the first two overs before Leo Murphy was dismissed cheaply.

Tim Swift joined Marc Hornby at the crease and continued the free scoring at will until Hornby was dismissed LBW for 45 to leave Euroa at 2/73 after 13 overs.

Luke Gilliland and Swift made 58 for the 3rd wicket before Gilliland was caught for 26, leaving the score at 3/131 after 31 overs.

Euroa made a further 50 runs before the end of the innings, ending on 6/181.

Euroa started their defence with Jack Walters and Cooper Goodall taking 3-27 in the first 7 overs.

It was not until the end of the 20th over when Paddy Murphy broke the huge 4th wicket partnership when it reached 62.

The following over Connor took the first of his two wickets and four overs later he took his second wicket.

Jordan Masters took the last wicket for Euroa but it was to no avail.

Central Park/St Brendans easily chased down the total with 7.1 overs remaining and three wickets in hand.

SCORECARD:

Euroa 6/181 (T Swift 79, M Hornby 45) lost to Central Park/St. Brendans 7/186 (J Walters 2/22, C McCombe 2/39)

NEXT GAME:

D Grade at the Memorial v Old Students first ball 12:30pm

UNDER 10S

Euroa’s Under 10s travelled to Bourchier Street Primary last Wednesday, winning 114 to 94.

The team continues to learn and enjoy the game every week with Tom Bickerton top scoring with 19 and Charli Leach leading the bowling with 1/3 and Ben Norton 1/5. Their next game is on Wednesday at the High School against Northerners.

Euroa 114 def Pine Lodge 94