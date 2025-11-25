B Grade

Euroa hosted Shepparton/Youth Club United at Friendlies in Round six of the B Grade Competition (Clive Young Shield), with captain Jye Bjorksten winning the toss and electing to bat first.

A disappointing start for Euroa saw Nic Burke dismissed cheaply but Bjorksten and Lachlan Hill managed to claw back the momentum before Bjorksten was dismissed with the score at 2/49.

Ryan Hill joined his older brother at the crease and together they amassed 63 runs for the third wicket before Hill-minor was dismissed for 31 with the score at 3/112.

Shortly after, Lachlan was back to the pavilion after making 57 with the score 4/123.

Marc Hornby’s dismissal left the score at 5/148, and Nic Hill and Ethan Saxon managed a 34-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Ethan was dismissed, triggering a 4/13 collapse resulting in Euroa going from 6/182 to 9/195.

Enter Darby Wilson, coming in at number 11 and who promptly belted Shepp United seemingly everywhere to make 44 not out off only 25 balls.

Euroa ended with 9/241 from their 45 overs.

The defence of the solid target started with Wilson snaring the opening wicket with the score at 1/30.

Ryan Hill broke a 57-run partnership for the second wicket to then start an avalanche for Euroa bowlers which left Shepp United going from a strong 2/87 to all out for 135.

Hill was the chief destroyer with his efficient and dangerous 4/37 in the 106-run win.

Saxon had two wickets, and Shammy took one.

SCORECARD Euroa 9/241 (L. Hill 57, N. Hill 46) def Shepparton/Youth Club United 135 (R. Hill 4/37, E. Saxon 2/23)

NEXT SATURDAY B Grade v Northerners at the Friendlies, first ball 12:30pm

D GRADE

Euroa hosted Pine Lodge in Round five of the D Grade Competition (SJ Perry Shield) at the Memorial Oval.

Pine Lodge won the toss and sent Euroa in to bat.

Leo Murphy and Phil Thompson opened strongly with a first-wicket partnership of 55 runs before Murphy was dismissed for 31.

Two balls later and Thompson was gone, followed soon after by Tim Swift, leaving Euroa at 3/66.

Luke Gilliland and Connor McCombe combined for a 57-run fourth wicket stand before a middle-to-lower order collapse saw Euroa lose six wickets for just 40 runs.

Gilliland's contribution of 28 runs included a massive six, while McCombe with 25 and Hayden Saville with 23 added their share.

Euroa ended up with a competitive total of 9/164 off their 40 overs.

The defence started off shakily, with it taking until the 17th over for Jordan Masters to make the vital breakthrough with the score at 77.

Ten overs later Connor McCombe started a collapse for Pine Lodge with Euroa taking 9/32 in what seemed like a 'crazy' 10-over spell.

Murphy and Swift were the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/7 and 2/7, respectively, and Jack Wilson snared the other one.

McCombe ended the game with two wickets as well as executing a wonderful runout from 25m away with one stump to aim at.

Pine Lodge were bundled out for 158 to give Euroa the six-run win in what was an all-time classic game of cricket.

SCORECARD Euroa 9/164 (L. Murphy 31, L. Gilliland 28) def Pine Lodge 158 (L Murphy 3/7, T Swift 2/7)

NEXT SATURDAY D Grade v Central Park/St Brendans at Central Park East Shepparton, first ball 12:30pm.