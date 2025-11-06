The CFA's Get Fire Ready program which ran throughout October has delivered a second win, with almost 500 Victorians putting their hands up to join the state's crucial emergency service.

The figure represents an 11 per cent increase in new applicants during the same period last year.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the lift in applications reflected the overall message of Get Fire Ready, which ended on Friday.

"Get Fire Ready was all about informing Victorians about their local fire risk, encouraging people to prepare early and make informed decisions ahead of summer,” Mr Heffernan said.

“To also see so many people wanting to take the next step and join their local brigade shows the strong sense of volunteerism that runs through this state.

“The more people who step up, the stronger CFA becomes, which can only benefit the communities we protect.”

Of the 499 new applicants, 61 per cent were men and 36 per cent were women, and around 66 per cent of applicants want to serve as firefighters while 33 per cent preferred non-operational roles.

Younger Victorians led the way, with around 38 per cent of applicants aged 18-34 and 27 per cent under 18 years.

Mr Heffernan said it was encouraging to see people of all ages signing up, but particularly the number of younger Victorians showing an interest in joining.

“It’s great to see so many young people wanting to get involved,” he said.

“They bring new energy, skills, and perspectives that help strengthen CFA for the future.”

More than 530 CFA brigades across Victoria hosted Get Fire Ready events throughout October, including seven in Strathbogie Shire, which had mixed attendances.

To learn more about volunteering with CFA visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au/volunteers

Residents in high-risk bushfire areas can still order a Get Fire Ready information pack by visiting cfa.vic.gov.au/getfireready