Euroa Library has a full diary over the next week, and it warrants a visit from locals.

Euroa Library's First Thursday Conversations continue with a unique discussion this month about the role of women as directors on boards.

Kathy Grigg AM has a long career in finance, business management, and cattle, and her role in boardrooms now features on her extensive CV.

Kathy's career commenced with executive roles in the wool industry, followed by non-executive roles in agriculture, financial services, health, and education.

She will share many of her challenging experiences in both the wool industry and in navigating board roles.

Euroa Library on Thursday 6 November at 2pm.

Chatty Cafe will be on again next Wednesday 12 November at 10:30am.

This regular fortnightly coffee 'n' cake get together (with the compliments of Euroa Action Group) will have a special guest pop past.

Bronwyn will visit with a fun Pop In Trivia for National Recycling Week, to add a bit of fun.

And the next day, Thursday 13 November, Anna Mackrell will guide participants at our monthly Craft & Coffee session in how to make a 'rolled magazine owl'.

Up and almost running toward the back of the library is the new Services Australia initiative which last week took stock of its computer and telephone hardware in preparation for its start up.

Watch this space.